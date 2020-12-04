Govt is making efforts to resolve people problems: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said the government was well aware about the problems of the people as it was striving to resolve them at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said the government was well aware about the problems of the people as it was striving to resolve them at the earliest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making its all out efforts to reduce inflation in the country and people would be witnessed that prices of routine used commodities would more decrease in days to come.

The SAPM said the COVID-19, heavy rains, floods and locust were main causes of inflation in the country, adding the government was moving on right direction and it would overcome on all the challenges through wisdom and people's cooperation.

Usman Dar said the present government was successful to reduce current account deficit, increasing exports and foreign remittances, enhancing foreign reserves and strengthening Pakistani rupee as well.

He said the opposition political parties could not topple the government because they had not such capacity and 11 parties were failed to bring the people on roads against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, adding People were showing full confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and recent results of Gilgit Baltistan general elections were one of the example in that regard.

The opposition parties had lost people confidence by doing massive corruption and money laundering during their governments, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was just spreading coronavirus among the people but the government was not afraid from their political gatherings.

The government would complete its constitutional tenure, he added.