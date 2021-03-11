Govt is making efforts to stop corruption in elections: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the government made all efforts to stop buying and selling of votes in the elections

Talking to a private news channel, he said that before the senate elections, the government had offered to opposition to hold open balloting but they were not ready to support.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had introduced values and ethics in the country's politics.

SAPM said that everyone knew that who had introduced politics of Changa Manga and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was the political party which introduced corruption in the country's politics.

Ali Nawaz Awan said chief of PML-N was declared absconder, liar and corrupt who was enjoying his life at abroad.

He said the present government was strictly against corruption and it would not make any compromise about it at any cost.