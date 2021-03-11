UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Is Making Efforts To Stop Corruption In Elections: Ali Awan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:42 PM

Govt is making efforts to stop corruption in elections: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the government made all efforts to stop buying and selling of votes in the elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the government made all efforts to stop buying and selling of votes in the elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that before the senate elections, the government had offered to opposition to hold open balloting but they were not ready to support.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had introduced values and ethics in the country's politics.

SAPM said that everyone knew that who had introduced politics of Changa Manga and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was the political party which introduced corruption in the country's politics.

Ali Nawaz Awan said chief of PML-N was declared absconder, liar and corrupt who was enjoying his life at abroad.

He said the present government was strictly against corruption and it would not make any compromise about it at any cost.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Manga Capital Development Authority Muslim All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

China's auto exports further expand in February

44 seconds ago

France to Step Up Efforts to Revive Israel-Palesti ..

45 seconds ago

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

47 seconds ago

Egypt rules soccer star Aboutrika remains on 'terr ..

48 seconds ago

Livestock, agriculture sectors to help in eradicat ..

50 seconds ago

Biotechnology vital to overcome problems of food s ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.