Govt is on its mission to serve people: Zahoor Shakir

(@FahadShabbir)

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Mohammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government' was on its mission to serve the people, solving their problems, ensuring transparency and bringing change in society.

He said this while addressing a function in Doaba, Hangu. The CM aide said that huge sums of money had been allocated for the welfare projects of the people in PK-84.

These include health and education, drinking water, drainage, construction and repair of roads. Completion of these projects would have a positive impact on the living standards of the people of the area.

He said, the promises made by the government to the people, were being fulfilled. He said institutional reforms were being carried out so that maximum facilities were available to the people of the province and all kinds of relief can be provided to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.