Govt is providing quality services to people in Health, Education

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that the present government is providing quality facilities to the people in every field including health and education.

He said this while talking to a representative delegation in Doaba, Hangu district. The delegation asked the special assistant to address the issues of health and education, drinking, etc. in PK-84 with issues of irrigation and road construction were also discussed.

The Special Assistant said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has come back to power with the full support of the people, therefore, all possible efforts are being made for the welfare of the people and these efforts will continue till the problems are resolved.

The present government, he said, allocated huge amounts for the development of remote and backward areas and provision of basic necessities to the people so that these areas can be brought at par with other developed areas of the province.

Zahoor Shakir said that the allocation has already been made for the supply of gas and road construction and repair of roads in PK-84 and other problems being faced by the people would be resolved as soon as possible. Special Assistant Zahoor Shakir said that he would do his best to provide maximum facilities to the people of the area by completing the ongoing development projects in time.