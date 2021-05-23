UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Is Providing Quality Services To People In Health, Education

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Govt is providing quality services to people in Health, Education

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that the present government is providing quality facilities to the people in every field including health and education.

He said this while talking to a representative delegation in Doaba, Hangu district. The delegation asked the special assistant to address the issues of health and education, drinking, etc. in PK-84 with issues of irrigation and road construction were also discussed.

The Special Assistant said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has come back to power with the full support of the people, therefore, all possible efforts are being made for the welfare of the people and these efforts will continue till the problems are resolved.

The present government, he said, allocated huge amounts for the development of remote and backward areas and provision of basic necessities to the people so that these areas can be brought at par with other developed areas of the province.

Zahoor Shakir said that the allocation has already been made for the supply of gas and road construction and repair of roads in PK-84 and other problems being faced by the people would be resolved as soon as possible. Special Assistant Zahoor Shakir said that he would do his best to provide maximum facilities to the people of the area by completing the ongoing development projects in time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Education Road Hangu Gas Sunday All Government Best PK-84

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 1,569 reco ..

1 hour ago

Class of 2021 graduates honoured at NYU Abu Dhabi& ..

2 hours ago

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support ent ..

3 hours ago

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

3 hours ago

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.