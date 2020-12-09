UrduPoint.com
Govt Is Ready To Hold Dialogue With Opposition On National Issues: Shahbaz Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Coordination Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the government was ready to hold dialogue with opposition on national issues but it would not make any compromise on the matter of accountability of the corrupts.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that he would not allow any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anybody.

He said opposition was just trying to put pressure on the government by announcing resignations from the assemblies, if they were serious they should have submitted their resignations before the National Assembly Speaker.

Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no such capacity to topple the government, adding they were playing with the lives of the people by holding political gatherings during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government would not arrest the leadership of PDM but it would take action against those who would facilitate them in holding of public gatherings, adding cases would also be registered against those who would be found violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain the virus.

Replying to a question, he said actually Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were selected who inherited politics and Prime Minister Imran Khan had defeated both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party in the general election and became the prime minister of the country after his 22 years struggle.

