Govt is ready to nab mafia behind flour crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said on Tuesday the government would take all possible measures to provide relief to the salary class and it was all set to expose the mafia working behind the flour crisis in the country.

Talking to a private news channel he mentioned that current inflation was caused due to poor economic policies and corruption of the previous governments, moreover media stakeholders and all honest politicians were aware of the fact.

" Government's efforts will soon bear the fruit as things are finally heading to right direction,even macro-economic indicator is improving," he expressed.

He further said a commission was formed to nab the real mafia behind creating false shortage of flour,it would soon identify the culprits who tries to mar the image of PTl and to mislead the nation.

"JUI is demanding to get their luxurious facilities back as they are chanting against the government anti-corruption policies rather we staged sit-in against the corrupt system and rigging in elections,we protested to open four Constituencies," he replied to a question.

Misleading the nation was not an easy task as the public had become conscious and knew more about political tactics,opposition should stop playing filthy game for point scoring, he mentioned.

Replying to another question he remarked that every citizen including all public figures should declare their assets and pay the taxes to strengthen national economy, his assets were already declared before contesting general elections 2018 ,he added.