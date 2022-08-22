Govt is striving to accommodate flood-affected people: CM Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister (CM), Sindh, Murad Ali Shah has said that high-level flood will be entering Guddu Barrage by tonight, whereas a flood with more intensity would pass through the Sukkur Barrage by Tuesday.

After a meeting with Irrigation Chief Engineer Syed Sardar Ali Shah, he told media on Monday that monitoring of the Sukkur and Guddu Barrage has tightened and things will be under control as expected. He said the Sindh Province is going through its toughest times. An estimate of 600,000 cusecs of flood water will enter the barrages. This year, the province received record-breaking rains, he added.

The CM said the provincial government is striving to accommodate and assist the flood-affected people. We are trying our level best to deliver to the people of the province, adding that no negligence will be tolerated in relief work.