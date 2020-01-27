‘Govt is strong with all its allies after differences resolved’

(@fidahassanain)

Firdous Ashiq Awan says death to all those who conspire against PTI and color democratic differences as “conspiracies”.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) After successfully overcoming differences of political allies, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that hopes of the “opponents” should die now as there was unity in her party.

“There is dew over the hopes of all those who wanted to create “political storm”. I inform all those who color democratic differences with “conspiracies” that the government stays strong with all its allies and all democratic differences have been solved amicably,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan on her twitter account.

She said that they would proceed further with the agenda of public welfare and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Firdous said that loan facility for youths by PM Imran Khan would be a milestone for them to start their own businesses. “Imran Khan is hope for the youths and development and prosperity of Sindhi youths is of course tantamount to strengthening ‘federation’ and Pakistan,” she further wrote on her twitter account.

According to a local English daily, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said in a stamen that a conspiracy attempt against PTI in Khyber PakhtunKhwa was foiled and the issues in Punjab and Balochistan would also be solved soon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited Lahore on Sunday and chaired a meeting where in he heard the grievances of disgruntled MPAs. He also said that he knew all of them who were creating conspiracies against the party and reiterated that Punjab Chief Minister would never be changed.

“If we replace Buzdar with a new CM he will also be sent to home within just 20 days,” Imran Khan was quoted by the reporters as saying.

“I know who are creating conspiracies against PTI but I will not disclose them now,” said PM Imran Khan.