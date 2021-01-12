Govt is taking steps to control inflation: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said the government was taking steps to control inflation and making efforts to provide relief to the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said despite of having challenges the government was trying to address the public issues on priority.

The minister said opposition is demanding NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government and for that they are using different tactics but Prime Minister Imran Khan would not make any compromise on the accountability of the corrupts.

Faisal Vawda said the opposition's movement against the government was flopped, adding the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was not following the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz which they had adopted against the national institutions.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister had refused to accept resignation of Tabish Gohar who was performing his duty as special assistant to prime minister on power.

He said the people had rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement because they knew that it was launched by corrupt people who had done massive corruption during their governments.