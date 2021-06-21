UrduPoint.com
Govt Is Trying Hard To Solve People Problems: MPA Ghazala Siyal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Govt is trying hard to solve people problems: MPA Ghazala Siyal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :PPP MPA Ghazala Siyal has said the govt is trying hard to solve problems of people despite multiple challenges on internal as well as external fronts.

Talking to various delegations of her party workers at her residence on Monday, she said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was the voice of the poor.

She said BB Shaheed had wanted eradication of terrorism in the country, adding that she had sacrificed her life for it.

The MPA said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the only leader of Pakistan that had international exposure and respect. She said the mission of Benazir Bhutto would be fulfilled at every cost.

Ms Ghazala said collective efforts are needed to overcome increasing population and water problems facing the nation.

