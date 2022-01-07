Govt is utilizing all available resources: Barrister Arslan Shaikh

The Provincial government is utilizing all available resources to end the deprivation of masses by providing all basic amenities of life to them at their doorsteps, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minster, Barrister Arslan Shaikh said on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial government is utilizing all available resources to end the deprivation of masses by providing all basic amenities of life to them at their doorsteps, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minster, Barrister Arslan Shaikh said on Friday.

"We are committed to end the deprivation of masses by utilizing all available resources for their betterment, he said while addressing public gathering here at his residence.

He said the Sindh government was well aware of the problems being faced by people and time is required to solve the problems of common men.

The Advisor said Quaid e Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed believed on power of people, democracy and urged people to work hard to complete his mission to make Pakistan a dynamic and progressive Muslim welfare state among comity of nations.

He said Bhutto was the name of ideology and symbol of democratic struggle.

He said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had laid down her life for democracy and rights of people and never compromised on principles like his brave father.

Arslan said our leadership had given unprecedented sacrifices for rights of people and the country and PPP will continue to carry forward their mission.

He said some elements again come out with catchy slogans to grab attention of people.