Govt is vigilant, taking steps to control outbreak of coronavirus in KP: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the government was vigilant and taking effective steps to control the spreading of coronavirus pandemic in the province.

In a statement issued here, he expressed the hope that government would soon be able to overcome the crises of fatal disease with the people's cooperation.

Mahmood Khan said under the relief package of the government, more than two million deserving households would be given a cash amount of Rs12,000 each in the first phase and Rs 6000 each in the second phase.

The Chief Minister said that under the Locum Scheme professionals including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and pharmacists were being hired on a daily wage basis to back up the existing health workers.