Govt issued medicines of worth Rs. 5 mln confiscated, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The officials of the district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (retd) Khalid Mahmood raided a warehouse in Gulbahar last night and confiscated government labeled medicine worth Rs. 5 million.

Talking to media men, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood said that the official labels and seals were being removed from these drugs and repacked the said medicines including medicines used for cod, pregnant women and insulin.

One person has been arrested on the spot, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar said, adding all medicines were taken into government custody, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar said, adding the arrested person was being questioned and further action on information would be taken.

Chief Drug Inspector Zakir Shah and others were also present under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (City) Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq, Drug Inspector Imran Khan, Drug Inspector Muhammad Sajid and local police also took part in the operation.

The medicines were stamped by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, Sindh Government, WAPDA Hospital, CDA Hospital, Defense Forces and other government hospitals, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar said.