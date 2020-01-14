Govt issues circular about giving autonomy to some institutions: AGP Jehangir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir informed the meeting that the government has issued a circular about giving an autonomy to some of the institutions in which Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) is also included.

Convener Shahida Akhtar Ali was Chairing a meeting of sub-committee of PAC to finalize the report pertaining "to enhance the capacity building of the staff of the Audit Department, internal audit control system of the Ministries/Divisions, perks/privileges and independence of the Audit Department".

She said that all the members of the committee have consensus on making AGPR an autonomous body and remove the thrones from their way to bringing excellence in the work.

AG Javed Jehangir said he has demanded posts from the establishment for conducting audit of around 32 projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said separate secretariat had been created in AGPR for better reporting on Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

He said a letter was written to the Finance division for upgradation of grade 20 posts in AGPR but no response was received from them.

MNA Noor Alam asked AGP that who is empowered to audit the AGPR? And how many people are working in grade 20 and how many are free? Auditor General office was an absolute autonomy from the finance division which in my opinion the AGP must have, said Noor Alam Khan adding "But there is no use of such an autonomy if they have to spare power institutions".

He remarked that AGPR ignored the audit of construction of new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) building.

The Auditor General responded that he would be presenting a detailed report on this subject on January 14 (Wednesday).

He said the President of Pakistan has tasked the additional secretary of finance division to conduct audit of AGPR, however, the scope of the audit was limited to the extent of sanction to the expenditure.

He said audit of AGPR by the additional secretary finance was a conflict of interest therefore, both the finance division and AGPR are sitting together day after tomorrow to find a via media.

The members of the committee observed that if AGPR wants complete autonomy than they would be audited like the others.

Convener Shahida Akhtar Ali directed officials from AGPR, Establishment division and Finance division to submit their recommendation along with a final report to be submitted to the main Public Accounts Committee.