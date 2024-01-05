Open Menu

Govt. Issues Directives For Election Of PCB Chairman’s Slot: Solangi Told Senate

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 05:29 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, informed the Senate on Friday that the government has issued directives for the elections of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman’s slot

In response to Senator Mushtaq Ahmad's question during question hours in the Senate, he said that the appointment of the PCB Chairman was made by the previous government, not by the caretaker government.

The Minister said that the current Chairman of the PCB has previously worked in this position.

He added that the present government has limited the powers of the PCB Chairman, and the chairman of the PCB cannot make vital decisions independently under the current government's directives.

