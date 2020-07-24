Govt issues guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recommendations of National Command and Operation Centre to implement uniform policy throughout the country relating to Covid-19 here Friday issued advisory and guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification issued by KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department here Friday, Qurbani (sacrifice) through reputed organizations like Edhi, Alkhidmat etc is encouraged and public shall be persuaded to approach these organizations for the purpose.

Butchers shall be fully trained and properly screened for Covid-19 and these organizations would keep animals and made qurbani arrangement outside the cities adhering SOPs of Covid-19 prevention. These areas should be provided with supply of water, waiting area for people, arrangement of transport for public and cattle and presence of doctors along with ambulance.

There shall be a monitoring committee at each district level under Deputy Commissioner with DPO, TMO as members and a subcommittee at Tehsil/ Town level under Assistant Commissioner with representatives of relevant departments who shall be responsible for ensuring compliance.

At least one model Mandi would be established at each District/Tehsil.

DHO would keep medical team ready for Mandi if Covid-19 testing required. Team would be deployed on directions of Deputy Commissioner or other authorized officer.

All the areas should be clearly marked with sign boards and markings for directions and veterinary staff shall check sacrificial animal. Doctors/ medical staff with first aid treatment shall be ensured at cattle market.

District Administration would convene special district intelligence coordination committee meetings to formulate a security plan for Eid ul Azha. Commissioners /Deputy Commissioners would hold special meetings for Eid-ul-Azha, cattle markets' arrangements and supervise the process.

There shall be a representation of District Administration and police at cattle markets round the clock to oversee and report violations to district control room and section 144 would be imposed when required.

Meeting of Divisional and District Ulema Committee should be held by respective Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners. Ulema should be requested to pursue public to follow SOPs. All parks and recreational facilities shall remain closed on Eid days.