Govt issues list of 14 coronavirus testing lab facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Health ministry on Monday issued list of fourteen coronavirus testing laboratory facilities in the country.

According to an official of the ministry, in case of any suspected coronavirus patient with having disease symptoms, information should be shared immediately with the health officials, doctors or direct to health ministry's helpline number 1166.

He said the government had made all necessary arrangements to have check on suspected coronavirus patients and its further spread.

He said any suspected patient could move to government designated testing laboratory facility included National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP), Rawalpindi, Punjab AIDS lab Lahore, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore, Nishtar medical college, Multan, Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi, Civil Hospital Karachi, Ojha Institute Karachi, Indus Hospital, Karachi, Public Health Laboratory, Khyber medical university, Peshawar,Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta, mobile diagnostic unit Taftan, Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Muzaffarabad andDistrict Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital, Gilgit.