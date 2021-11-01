UrduPoint.com

Govt Issues NAB Third Amendment Ordinance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:07 PM

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday issued National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 following President Arif Alvi's approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday issued National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 following President Arif Alvi's approval.

The NAB chairman's tenure, as per the new ordinance, would be of four years. The criteria for the removal of a NAB chairman would be the same as the one for the removal of a Supreme Court judge, according to the new Ordinance.

According to it, cases of fraud, deception and Modaraba cases have been given back to NAB.

It shall come into force at once and the amendments shall be deemed to have taken effect on and from October 6, 2021. Therefore, NAB will hear all cases of fraud from before October 6, as per the amended Ordinance, while old cases of fake accounts can continue as before.

It also read that its provisions would not be applicable to matters pertaining to Federal, provincial, or local taxation, other levies or imports -- including refunds or loss of exchequer pertaining to taxation.

