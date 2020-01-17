Govt issues show cause notice to officials getting benefit of BISP

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) The Federal government issued show-cause notices to officials who took benefit from Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) here on Friday.

According to the sources, an inquiry was launched into the matter on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan who expressed displeasure when he was presented a report on the officials who were getting benefit of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The government employees and servants of railways were drawing money from monthly payments of BISP.

The government removed aover 2, 543 senior officials from the BISP list and officials from Balochistan and Sindh. The sources said that the Sindhi government officials were at the top in getting benefit of BISP. They claimed that total three officers of grade 21 and 59 officers of grade 20 quarterly received the sum under the programme while 429 officials of grade 19 were also drawing monthly amount from the program. Over 342 officers of grade 18 from Sindh and 1,240 officers of grade 17 derived advantages from the scheme, the sources revealed.

They said that total 820,165 beneficiaries disqualified from the BISP database, 14,730 were government employees or servants of railways, post office and the BISP programme as the aid was not meant for government servants. According to the data, 127,826 were those whose spouses were government employees or employees of the above-mentioned departments.

The government raised the quarterly grant from Rs5,000 to Rs5,500 for 4.3 million beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of the BISP, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and BISP Chairman Dr Sania Nishtar had said in a statement.

She said the government would now additionally provide Rs8.6 billion for the poverty-stricken individuals. BISP had now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries were delisted, said Tania, adding that the stipend would be given to the deserving beneficiaries only.