Govt Issues Special Cards To Journalists For Coverage: Farrukh
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that private media reporters, anchors, world media have been issued special cards for coverage of PM's meeting.
In a tweet, he said that for facilitation of media persons, a separate media container has been arranged for them.
He appealed to the media to avoid exaggeration.
In another tweet, he said that PTI MNA from Karachi Aftab Siddiqui was leading a train caravan to Islamabad to attend Parade Ground meeting.