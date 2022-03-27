Govt issues special cards to journalists for coverage: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said that private media reporters, anchors, world media have been issued special cards for coverage of PM's meeting.

In a tweet, he said that for facilitation of media persons, a separate media container has been arranged for them.

He appealed to the media to avoid exaggeration.

In another tweet, he said that PTI MNA from Karachi Aftab Siddiqui was leading a train caravan to Islamabad to attend Parade Ground meeting.