Govt Issues Warning On Disposal Of Sacrificial Animals' Remains Near Airports
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) As Eid-ul-Adha approaches, the government has issued a stern warning against the disposal of sacrificial animals' remains near airports, emphasizing the severe risks associated with such actions.
According to the details, improper disposal can attract birds, which poses a significant threat to aviation safety by potentially leading to collisions with aircraft.
The festive period of Eid-ul-Adha involves the sacrifice of numerous animals, and the improper disposal of their remains significantly increases the risk of attracting birds to areas around airports. These birds congregating near airports can result in bird strikes, causing substantial damage to aircraft, endangering the lives of passengers and crew, and leading to severe operational disruptions.
To mitigate these risks, the administration has urged the public to adhere to proper disposal protocols for animal remains. Compliance with these guidelines is crucial for maintaining safety and preventing avoidable tragedies.
Authorities have specifically appealed to residents living near airports to cooperate fully in this matter. Ensuring the sacred act of sacrifice does not inadvertently lead to catastrophic incidents is paramount to preserving both public safety and the sanctity of the tradition.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court discharges anchorperson Imran Riaz in fraud case8 minutes ago
-
PEC advisor visits SU to discuss development initiatives18 minutes ago
-
Faisal Kundi offers minorities to hold festivals in Governor House28 minutes ago
-
UNDP aims to overcome climate vulnerabilities in GB & KP28 minutes ago
-
Governor directs SNGPL authorities to resolve issue of gas shortage38 minutes ago
-
Team Europe launches skills development programme to promote Youth Empowerment38 minutes ago
-
MCL closes down 51 unauthorised cattle sales points38 minutes ago
-
KP Governor vows to defend provincial rights38 minutes ago
-
PU academic council meeting held38 minutes ago
-
Two-day workshop held at PU38 minutes ago
-
BBA students of 'Women University Swabi' launch 'Wall of Kindness' initiative38 minutes ago
-
13 dead,1,382 injured in Punjab road accidents38 minutes ago