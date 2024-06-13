Govt issues warning on disposal of sacrificial animals' remains near airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) As Eid-ul-Adha approaches, the government has issued a stern warning against the disposal of sacrificial animals' remains near airports, emphasizing the severe risks associated with such actions.

According to the details, improper disposal can attract birds, which poses a significant threat to aviation safety by potentially leading to collisions with aircraft.

The festive period of Eid-ul-Adha involves the sacrifice of numerous animals, and the improper disposal of their remains significantly increases the risk of attracting birds to areas around airports. These birds congregating near airports can result in bird strikes, causing substantial damage to aircraft, endangering the lives of passengers and crew, and leading to severe operational disruptions.

To mitigate these risks, the administration has urged the public to adhere to proper disposal protocols for animal remains. Compliance with these guidelines is crucial for maintaining safety and preventing avoidable tragedies.

Authorities have specifically appealed to residents living near airports to cooperate fully in this matter. Ensuring the sacred act of sacrifice does not inadvertently lead to catastrophic incidents is paramount to preserving both public safety and the sanctity of the tradition.