Govt itself bearing burden of Rs 450 bln deficit to control inflation: PM Imran Khan

ATTOCK, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said to control inflation and reduce the financial burden on poor, the government itself was bearing a deficit of Rs 450 billion.

Talking to the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Attock, he said the government had taken unprecedented relief measures for underprivileged segments through several socio-welfare initiatives.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Member National Assembly Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, members of Punjab Assembly Syed Yawar Bukhari, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Jamshed Altaf and the PTI leadership of Attock chapter attended the meeting.

The prime minister said his government after assuming power significantly reduced the country's fiscal deficit with utmost efforts.

He mentioned that as the country's economy heavily depended on imports, international inflation put a big impact on the local price hike.

Imran Khan said his government successfully ensure economic stability during the pandemic when the world faced a financial crisis.

He said the government was fully cognizant of the problems faced by the poor and was committed to extending them relief at every level.

He said the health card would soon be launched in the entire Punjab which will help the poor families benefit from the quality medical facilities.

Through the Ehsaas subsidy programme, he said 30 percent relief would be provided on the purchase of flour and ghee.

He mentioned that Kamyab Pakistan Programme would provide interest-free loans to two million households for house building, start-ups and skills training.

He said the Kamyab Jawan Programme was already providing loans to youth across the country.

Imran Khan urged the local leadership of PTI to work towards the welfare of the poor and needy.