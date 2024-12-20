Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

(@Abdulla99267510)

Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefs him about consultations he had with Ulema

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2024) The Federal government and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) once again held negotiations on Madrassas’ bill on Friday.

A JUI-F delegation led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister Office. Maulana Ghafoor Haider, Kamran Murtaza, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Rana Sanaullah were also present there. NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar were also present there.

The sources said that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about consultations with the Ulema on the said matter.

They said that that this meeting is quite crucial between the government and the JUI-F.

The delegation also discussed the ongoing with the focus on the Madaris Bill.

Earlier, Fazlur Rehman had warned the government of launching protest if their demands were not met on Madrassas’ bill.