Govt keen for promotion of research activities in country: Farukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) -:Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railway Mian Farukh Habib has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen for promotion of research activities especially in the fields of science and technology.

He was addressing the concluding session of 4th three-day international conference on Material Science and Nano-Technology-2020 held for the awareness of students at government College University Faisalabad here on Thursday.

Farukh Habib said that incumbent government was going to establish a new science and technology university in Islamabad.

He said the government was focusing on promotion of research activities in the country, adding that the government was also providing scholarships to students of higher education, including PHDs.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Dean Physical Sciences Prof Dr Nasir Amin and others addressed the ceremony.

More than 70 research papers were presented on third day of the conference.