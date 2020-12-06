Govt keen to ensure facilities to persons with different abilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is keen to ensure all facilities to the persons with different abilities and termed them an asset the nation and urged them explore and contribute for betterment of the society.

This was stated by the experts speaker at seminar organized by Mahboob Medical Institute here at Mahboob Physiotherapist Complex, Hayatabad in MMI premises on Sunday in connection with the International Day with Persons with different abilities.

The speakers urged upon the government to follow and ensure implementation of the five per cent job quota for the differently-abled persons in government recruitment. They urged the government for implementation of UN standards with regards to the deserve people.

According to the 1998 census, 2.38pc to 2.5pc of the population has disabilities. The 2017 census shows a decline, standing at 1.6pc so 3.2 million, raising questions about the credibility. Coming at par with the human rights dynamics of the modern world, the incumbent government has taken the first step and has promised to undertake significant measures for their welfare.

Secretary Social Welfare Special Education Usher and Zakat Manzoor Ahmed Khan were the chief guests. The speakers of the seminar highlighted the role of Physiotherapy, Psychology and other Rehabilitation disciplines in rehabilitation of disabled.

The Secretary Social Welfare assured about the facilitation of disabled and said that the government will cooperate with the organization working for this noble cause. He appreciated the services of Habib Physiotherapy Complex for the prevention of disabilities and rehabilitations procedures for these people since 1989. He also mentioned the keen interest of Chief Secretary Dr.

Kazim Niaz for the rehabilitation of disabled and their empowerment.

The Chairman of Mahboob Medical Institute, Habib Physiotherapy Complex Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman mentioned about his efforts in health department where he was Provincial Coordinator and Project Director Health for physically disabled succeeded in establishing Physiotherapy departments in 25 district hospitals by provision of equipment and Human resources.

He said 200,000 people are getting physiotherapy annually and 50 physiotherapists were recruited, it was also replicated in merged tribal areas. He said he is ready to strengthen the social welfare institutions on the same pattern in collaboration with the government and his organization.

He appreciated the idea of public private partnership proposed by the Secretary Social Welfare. Dr. Mahboob also mentioned that he has worked on inclusive education for the special children with Chief Secretary and Secretary Education KP and hoped that his concept of inclusive education will be introduced in our school system. He also mentioned about his organization Inclusive School Khushal Bagh Public School Warsak Road Peshawar, where special children are rehabilitated and educated with normal children.

In the seminar of Dr.Aqsa Principal Commerce College, Dr Sajida KMU, Dr Ameer Zaib Paraplegic Centre Dr. Ubaid LRH spoke on the occasion. A polio affected woman Sakeena Afridi narrated about her rehabilitation and empowerment by Habib Physiotherapy Complex, some other disabled talked about their success stories due to Physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

At the end, Dr Altaf-Ur-Rahman, Director Habib Physiotherapy Complex extended thanks to ICRC, Handicap International, different universities and organizations heads for active participation.