Govt keen to establish mountaineering institute: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Friday said Federal government was considering the establishment of a mountaineering institute to encourage the people associated with this sector.

Deliberations were underway to set-up a state of the art institute, where qualified teachers would impart professional training to the students in mountaineering, tracking as well as in skiing to improve their skills, he said in a meeting with Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig here.

Pakistan is a home to a lot of talent in winter sports, he said and underlined the need to strengthen the professionalism to raise it globally.

Both the dignitaries discussed various ways to bring innovation in the sector and expressed their commitment to work together in the future.

Gandapur also sought suggestions from the climber so the progress on the project should be accelerated.

Sharing her experience in mountaineering with the minister, Samina Baig said she intended to climb Pakistan's highest peak K-2 this year.

The minister expressed his well wishes with the mountaineer in her future endeavors.

At the onset, Gandapur paid tributes to legendary climber Mohammad Ali Sadpara, who along with two foreign mountaineers died while trying to scale K2 in winter.