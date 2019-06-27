UrduPoint.com
Govt Keen To Explore Mineral Resources Of Merged Tribal Areas

Thu 27th June 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr. Amjad Ali has said that provincial government was taking all possible measures for the development of tribal districts, while mineral resources in tribal districts belong to the people of tribal districts first.

He shared these views in a meeting with the delegation of Ex-FATA Disaster Management Authority employees at his office on Thursday.

He said that PTI government will not snatch job from anyone, while they will be provided with jobs and new opportunities. He claimed that those employees who were attached with minerals in ex-FATA secretariat have been adjusted in department of mines and minerals, moreover we are in contact with relevant authorities for the solution of the said issues.

Employees' delegation shared issues related to their employment and thanked minister for his due cooperation.

Provincial minister assured the delegation that their issues would be discussed with relevant authorities. He further stated that issues related to Levies and Khasadar forces have been resolved, so other employees' issues will also be fixed on priority basis.

