Govt keen to facilitate special persons: Speaker KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that the govt was very keen to facilitate persons with disabilities and that was why from the last 27-years Directorate of Sports KP was organizing Special Games wherein athletes from all across Pakistan taking part.

He said this while addressing the closing and prize distribution ceremony of the 27th edition of the National Special Persons Games which concluded at Kunj ground with more than 500 athletes – both male and female from all across Pakistan took part.

Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Faisal, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Director Development Niamat Ullah Marwat, AD Games Hamid Ali, Director events Zakir Ullah, former Director Sports Tariq Mehmood, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the govt was trying not to leave any stone unturned as far as facilitation to the persons with disabilities is concerned. He lauded the efforts of the Directorate of Sports KP for regularly organizing the special games and this time a team of athletes from Japan was also invited.

He said Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has fully focus on promoting sports, tourism and youth affairs and got very encouraging steps for the facilitation and promoting special persons.

He said Tariq Mehmood masterminded the Games as Director Sports 27-years age along with Shafiq Ur Rehman of Milestone of Lahore.

He said giving cash prizes along with medals, certificates, and trophies would further encourage more special persons to be part of these Games in future. "We are morally and religiously bound to care after the special persons.

He said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan also announced increasing of quota for special persons in government jobs from two percent to four percent and now efforts would be taken to implement the same with zeal and spirit.

"The special people deserve special focus and the PTI government was taking practical steps to bring them to the mainstream of the society," Mushtaq Ghani added. He said since assuming power in the province in 2013, the PTI had been relentlessly working on the 'agenda of change', which focused on the introduction of a culture of good governance.

He said the government would particularly focus its attention on expanding the social safety net, especially for special persons, in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. He said now Sehat Insaf Card has been introduced to the special persons so that they could attain best healthcare facilities without facing any hardship.

He said the social welfare department was going to introduce a management information system to help the government know about the special persons living in the province and prepare realistic plan for their welfare.

In his speech, Station Commander Abbottabad Brig. Faisal on this occasion, lauded the organizing committee for involve a good number of special athletes in the Games. He said involving the special persons in healthy activities would go a long way as far as bringing them to the mainstream of talent.

The special persons have good talent and involving them in such like activities means giving them a platform to these talented youth to come and show their hidden skills besides winning back good Names and fame for the country internationally.

Tariq Mehmood, who masterminded the Games, thanked Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan for announcing cash prizes to the players besides showing his keenness to invite SAARC members countries.