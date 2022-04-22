UrduPoint.com

Govt Keen To Launch Far-reaching Uplift Projects In Balochistan: Minister Housing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Govt keen to launch far-reaching uplift projects in Balochistan: Minister Housing

Newly sworn-in federal minister for Housing and Works, Maulana Abdul Wasey, on Friday said the incumbent coalition government is keen to launch durable uplift projects with far-reaching economic impacts for the people of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Newly sworn-in Federal minister for Housing and Works, Maulana Abdul Wasey, on Friday said the incumbent coalition government is keen to launch durable uplift projects with far-reaching economic impacts for the people of Balochistan.

"With the full support of prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, measures will be taken for the solution of the political and financial issues of Balochistan," he vowed while talking to the party workers at his residence.

Expressing his concern over the continued deprivation of the province of Balochistan, the minister deplored that the previous government had deprived the province, however he asserted that the present government believes in bringing Balochistan at par with other provinces.

"Various uplift projects will be included in the next fiscal year budget," he maintained.

Earlier, the minister Wasay was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at Quetta, soon after assuming the office of his respective ministry.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Budget Government Housing

Recent Stories

Commissioner inspects route of mourning procession ..

Commissioner inspects route of mourning procession

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says No Humanitari ..

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says No Humanitarian Corridors to Open on Friday

13 minutes ago
 AJK remembers Allama Iqbal on his 84TH death anniv ..

AJK remembers Allama Iqbal on his 84TH death anniversary with due solemnity and ..

13 minutes ago
 Medicines Supply short: Health crisis aggravates i ..

Medicines Supply short: Health crisis aggravates in Sri Lanka

13 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable earphones for 2021

1 hour ago
 Roscosmos to Ask Gov't to Replace GPS With Russian ..

Roscosmos to Ask Gov't to Replace GPS With Russian Analog in Civil Aviation

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.