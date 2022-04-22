Govt keen to launch far-reaching uplift projects in Balochistan: Minister Housing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Newly sworn-in Federal minister for Housing and Works, Maulana Abdul Wasey, on Friday said the incumbent coalition government is keen to launch durable uplift projects with far-reaching economic impacts for the people of Balochistan.

"With the full support of prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, measures will be taken for the solution of the political and financial issues of Balochistan," he vowed while talking to the party workers at his residence.

Expressing his concern over the continued deprivation of the province of Balochistan, the minister deplored that the previous government had deprived the province, however he asserted that the present government believes in bringing Balochistan at par with other provinces.

"Various uplift projects will be included in the next fiscal year budget," he maintained.

Earlier, the minister Wasay was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at Quetta, soon after assuming the office of his respective ministry.