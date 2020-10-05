Govt keen to resolve problems of Pakistani expatriates on priority basis: FM

UrduPoint.com
Oreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday, terming Pakistan community abroad as 'country's valuable asset' said the government was keen to address their problems on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday, terming Pakistan community abroad as 'country's valuable asset' said the government was keen to address their problems on priority basis.

In a meeting with Chairman European Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said overseas Pakistanis had generously supported the country during every difficult time, including the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Minister said the government launched 'economic diplomacy' to encourage foreign businessmen explore the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He said the focus of the government was on increasing the volume of exports and bilateral trade to address the economic implications of pandemic.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest including those related to the Pakistani community in Europe.

Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar briefed the Foreign Minister on the activities of Pak-Europe Friendship Federation.

He lauded the Foreign Minister on adopting prudent foreign policy and highlighting all important issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute at international forums.

