Govt keen to uplift poor segments of population: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government had focused its energies on the uplift of the poor segments of population, particularly in the low cost housing sector.

The prime minister was talking to Director General of Central & West Asia, Asian Development Bank Werner Liepach who called on him here, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

He highlighted the efforts of the government's economic team for putting the country's economy on path to stability.

He observed that there was immense scope for expansion in the existing technical support in the Ehsaas flagship programme, low cost housing and provision of good quality food items to the people through the Utility Stores.

Werner Liepach lauded the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan for steering the country out of difficult economic condition towards stability.

Minister for Economic Affairs Division Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission ADB Xiaohong Yang were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the ongoing support from the Asian Development Bank in the social protection, agriculture sector, infrastructure development and towards financial efficiency in the country.

The ADB DG also highlighted that under the Financial Infrastructure Programme, the Bank had contributed significantly towards construction of water resources, particularly the barrages in Pakistan.