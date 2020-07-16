Govt keen to weed out backwardness of district : DC

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) ::The government, leaving no stone unturned to weed out backwardness, was pursuing a multi-pronged strategy for ushering in socio-economic development of the district by allocating massively to achieve the objective, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabeer Afridi said on Thursday.

He said that over Rs 1 billion would be spent on the uplift schemes of the district.

The DC stated this while talking to a delegation of local media persons, called on him in his office.

The delegation of journalists was led by Said Badshah Kundi, President of District Press Club Tank.

He informed them that over Rs 1 billion were being utilized on the developmental projects of the district.

Kabeer Afridi, while giving details said that Rs 700 million had been allocated for improvement of road infrastructure as well as beautification of the city.

He informed work would be started on the construction of city roads soon.

The DC stated that provision of clean potable water to citizens was a long-last issue, adding to overcome issues related to electricity, Rs 300 million were being utilized on the solar system to run the water supply schemes.

Referring to the Tator bridge issue, he maintained that Rs 1.5 million were being spent on the reconstruction of the bridge. He said that in view of the upcoming monsoon season, the administration was all set to clean and de-silt the watercourses and drains.

The DC informed that the government was taking note of the water theft cases in violation of Section 144 issued by the administration to get-over streamlining of water-distribution affairs related to Warren Canal. He warned stern action would be taken against the violators.