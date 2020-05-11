UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Keenly Monitoring Coronavirus Situation: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:53 AM

Govt keenly monitoring coronavirus situation: spokesman

Punjab Government spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said the government was keenly monitoring coronavirus pandemic cases and any area or market could be sealed immediately if the need would arise in order to control the spread of the virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Government spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema said the government was keenly monitoring coronavirus pandemic cases and any area or market could be sealed immediately if the need would arise in order to control the spread of the virus.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that Punjab Chief Minister was working in the field and not taking decisions within four walls,whereas opponents were criticising Punjab government through internet while sitting in the comfort of their houses.

He said the PML-N and PPP had kept the entire system and machinery hostage in the past and now they were labeling accountability as "political victimisation", adding that PMLN leader Hamza Shehbaz was behind the bars as he looted billions of rupees of the national exchequer .

He said the PML-N demand for releasing Hamza was a "joke" as he was in custody on judicial orders instead of executive orders.

He expressed his appreciation and tribute to the Pakistan Army on presenting sacrifices for the solidarity of the country against terrorism. He said Pak Army's brave soldiers and an officer embraced martyrdom in Balochistan in the line of duty only recently.

Jamshed Cheema said that PPP and the PML-N were partners in blame game and propaganda against PTI.

He said PML-N failed to present any positive suggestion to address the current situation and it was just making noise to protect its corruption, whereas the PPP was blaming the Federal government to cover its own failure in Sindh province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Internet Army Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jamshed Market Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak Army officer lays down his life in fight again ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 667 deaths after 30,941 cases of ..

23 minutes ago

Small markets, shops are open today as Pakistan in ..

39 minutes ago

Dr Zafar Iqbal, Crystal Palace’s Head of Sports ..

41 minutes ago

OIC's Fight against COVID-19: ISF Disburses Urgent ..

47 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 May 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.