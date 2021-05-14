Govt kept prices of essential imported commodities lower, last year; Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Friday said the present government took steps to keep the prices of essential imported commodities low despite the increase in prices of essential commodities at the international level.

In his tweet, the federal minister said that imported items have direct relation with the prices and exchange rates in the international market.

"Despite rising commodity prices internationally, our government has tried its best to keep essential imported items prices lower", he said.

The minister presented a chart comparing the prices of various commodities in Pakistan as compared to the international prices during last year.

According to that chart, crude oil prices in the international market increased by 178 percent during the last year while in comparison, the prices of petroleum products increased by only 45 percent in Pakistan.

The price of wheat in the international market increased by 27 percent while the price of flour in Pakistan increased by 28 percent.

Similarly, the price of sugar in the international market increased by 56 percent while refined sugar became 18 percent more expensive in Pakistan.

The price of edible oil increased by 76 percent in the global market but in comparison, the price of Dalda in Pakistan increased by only 21 percent.