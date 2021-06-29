Govt kicks off 2nd phase of 'Khidmat Aapki Dehliz Par' program

(@FahadShabbir)

After successful completion of the first phase, the Punjab government has launched the five-week-long second phase of the "Khidmat Aapki Dehliz Par" program that would continue until August 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :After successful completion of the first phase, the Punjab government has launched the five-week-long second phase of the "Khidmat Aapki Dehliz Par" program that would continue until August 1.

According to the schedule, the Week for Cleanliness and Drainage will be observed from 28th June to 4th July, Special Campaign Week from 5th to 11th July, Plantation Week (Har Bashar Do Shajar) from 12th to 18th July, Eid-ul-Azha Week from 19th to 25th July, and Road Safety Week would be observed from 26th July to 1st August.

To review the program, Chief Secretary Punjab presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The additional chief secretary, secretary of local government, chairman PITB, and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary termed the results of the first phase as 'encouraging' and asked the officers to continue work in the same spirit for the success of the program. He directed the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the implementation of the program and take action against the officials over negligence in the resolution of complaints. He said that even after the end of a particular week, citizens can register a complaint through Khidmat app.

The meeting was briefed that more than 4.

1 million activities were carried out during the first phase. A many as 25,792 complaints were received through Khidmat app out of which 22,745 complaints were resolved timely. The complaint resolution rate remained 88 percent while the public satisfaction rate was 79 percent.

According to the schedule, during the Cleanliness and Drainage Week activities would be carried out related to the whitewashing of schools, cleaning of Katchehri and lock-ups, cleaning of water tanks and chlorination, replacement of filters in water filtration plants. The Special Campaign Week would be allocated for appropriate arrangements at designated cattle sale points, action against illegal constructions in city areas. During the Plantation Week (Har Bashar Do Shajar) tree plantation, arranging of flower exhibitions and leveling of playgrounds would be done.

During the Eid-ul-Azha Week, activities would be carried out regarding implementation of corona SOPs during Eid prayers, overall cleanliness of cities especially in and around 'Eidgahs', maintaining law and order especially concerning aerial firing, disposal of the remains of sacrificial animals.

In the Road Safety Week, work would be done for the repair of roads, removal of illegal speed breakers, traffic management in congested areas, helmet campaign, and fitness check of vehicles.