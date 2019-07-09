Govt knows video is not tampered: Abbasi

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The PML-N leader claimed that the government has already conducted forensic audit of the video.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has claimed that the government knows Judge Arshad Malik’s video is real.

Abbasi said that the party only revealed the video and did not level any allegations.

He said that judge Arshad Malik did not completely deny the video.

He said that the reality of accountability is now in front of people.

Nawaz Sharif’s sentence has ended on legal and moral grounds, he said, adding that the video was revealed to people after verification.

The former prime minister said that it was important to reveal things to public.

“The question arises what is the status of court conviction following the video. Those who understand law, know that Nawaz Sharif’s sentence has morally ended,” he said.

He said that the government is defending the video, adding, “Prime Minister says the government has nothing to do with the video. This statement was given because government knows the video was not tampered.”

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

Commenting on the video in the cabinet meeting on Monday, the prime minister said that the government should not become a party to the scandal.

He said that judiciary should take a notice of the video, adding that the judiciary is independent.