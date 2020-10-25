Govt knows why tiger force exasperates 'Baby Bilawal', Opposition: Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar responding to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's criticism of the tiger force has said that the government had knowledge why did the coronavirus pandemic relief initiative irk the opposition parties and their leaders.

"We know why do the tiger force get on the nerves of 'Baby Bilawal' including the opposition," the SAPM, who also leads the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF), tweeted after the PPP chairman, at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Quetta rally, unleashed his criticism on the government's out of the box solution that it took to aid the civil administration in curbing the coronavirus spread in their respective areas.

"The pain of the government's initiative to the opposition] is inevitable because, on the one hand, there is an ideology of hundreds of thousands of youth that is filled with the spirit of national service, while the 'corruption laden politics' on other.

On the one side, the national interest is supreme while the other side seeks agenda of the 'ten percent' politics," Usman Dar added to his tweet.

The tiger force was formed in March following the Covid-19 outbreak in the country to assist the local administration in carrying out the coronavirus related activities. Later on, it was assigned additional duties related to tree plantation drive, anti-dengue and anti-polio campaigns, locust surveillance, traffic management, flood prevention and control, and other issues that require more human resources.

Recently, the CRTF gets a new task of identifying the hoarding and profiteering in the wake of an artificial price hike across the country.