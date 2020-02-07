Govt land evacuated from land mafia in Bahawalpur

A team of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur headed by the Chief Officer Corporation has got government land worth millions of rupees evacuated from land mafia

According to a press release issued here, a builder started constructing a commercial plaza near historical mosque Sadique in main chowk bazaar of the city. The builder also occupied government land that was situated adjacent to the plaza site and started construction work there.

The press release further said that the Commissioner Bahawalpur division was informed about grabbing of government land that worth millions of rupees in market.

Commissioner Bahawalpur, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary directed the Metropolitan Corporation to get the government land evacuated from the land mafia.

"A team of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur headed by Chief Officer Corporation, Chaudhary Muhammad Shafeeq reached the site and got the government evacuated," the press release concluded.