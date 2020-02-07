UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Land Evacuated From Land Mafia In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:52 AM

Govt land evacuated from land mafia in Bahawalpur

A team of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur headed by the Chief Officer Corporation has got government land worth millions of rupees evacuated from land mafia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :A team of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur headed by the Chief Officer Corporation has got government land worth millions of rupees evacuated from land mafia.

According to a press release issued here, a builder started constructing a commercial plaza near historical mosque Sadique in main chowk bazaar of the city. The builder also occupied government land that was situated adjacent to the plaza site and started construction work there.

The press release further said that the Commissioner Bahawalpur division was informed about grabbing of government land that worth millions of rupees in market.

Commissioner Bahawalpur, Asif Iqbal Chaudhary directed the Metropolitan Corporation to get the government land evacuated from the land mafia.

"A team of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur headed by Chief Officer Corporation, Chaudhary Muhammad Shafeeq reached the site and got the government evacuated," the press release concluded.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur SITE Market Mosque From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in bahawalpur

35 seconds ago

Chilled, dry weather expected in most parts of cou ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close lower as investors take profits ..

3 minutes ago

Int'l media is opening eyes on atrocities in Kashm ..

3 minutes ago

In sickness and in health: mass wedding defies vir ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Build Telescope Capable of Detecting Sig ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.