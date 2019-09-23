Govt land recovered after anti-encroachment operation in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-encroachment operation was launched by district government Bahawalpur in area Nooray Di Goth to Dewan Wali Pulli

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :An anti-encroachment operation was launched by district government Bahawalpur in area Nooray Di Goth to Dewan Wali Pulli.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Rabia Sayyal.

Shops, houses and other constructions on government land were bulldozed in the mission.

The market value of recovered land is approximately Rs 50 million and the area is part of Additional Ring Road.

The value of the land is expected to increase after construction of Additional Ring Road.