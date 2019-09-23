Govt Land Recovered After Anti-encroachment Operation In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:52 PM
An anti-encroachment operation was launched by district government Bahawalpur in area Nooray Di Goth to Dewan Wali Pulli
The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Rabia Sayyal.
Shops, houses and other constructions on government land were bulldozed in the mission.
The market value of recovered land is approximately Rs 50 million and the area is part of Additional Ring Road.
The value of the land is expected to increase after construction of Additional Ring Road.