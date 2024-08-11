Govt lauded for allocating funds for Bahawalpur Bus Terminal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Divisional President, Transport Federation Bahawalpur, Chaudhary Sohail Ashraf Waraich has lauded the government for allocating funds for execution of development projects at Bahawalpur Bus Terminal.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, he said that the transporter community had thanked the government for allocation of huge funds for uplift schemes to be carried out at Bahawalpur Bus Terminal. “The transporters had requested the government to provide funds for Bahawalpur Bus Terminal,” he said.

Sohail Ashraf Waraich recalled that during a briefing, the Deputy Commissioner Bahawlapur had told that the government had allocated a sum of Rs 50 million for upgradation of Bahawalpur Bus Termina to provide facilities to transporters as well as passengers.