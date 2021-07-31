UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:16 PM

Govt lauded for paying due focus on development of rural areas: Abdul Hayi Dasti

Advisor to CM Punjab on Agriculture and MPA Abdul Hayi Dasti said on Saturday that Punjab government was paying immense focus in provision of facilities in rural areas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 )

He said this while inaugurating road scheme between Ghulam Aliwala to Sultan Khhar, here.

Abdul Hayi Dasti remarked that roads were of vital importance in rural areas.

The roads link agriculture fields to markets and thus promote trade activities, said Dasti.

He claimed that Punjab government was very much concerned for uplift of far flung areas especially in backward region of South Punjab.

Pace of development work have also been expedited in the region, he added local people namely Ejaz Budh, Malik Irshaad Kalro and some others thanked PTI government for constructing roads in their area.

