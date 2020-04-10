Govt launched Ehsas programme to support poor: Akhtar

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr. Akhtar Malik said that PTI-led government has launched Ehsas programme to extend financial support to downtrodden segments of the society specially those labourers and daily wagers who were affected due lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr. Akhtar Malik said that PTI-led government has launched Ehsas programme to extend financial support to downtrodden segments of the society specially those labourers and daily wagers who were affected due lockdown.

He said that the government made extra-ordinary arrangements at all emergency cash centers to facilitate beneficiaries.

The minister expressed these views while talking to reporters, during a visit to MA Jinnah Qasimpur Colony Center here on Friday.

Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq, RPO, Waseem Khan Seyal, Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak and CPO, Zubair Dareshuk were accompanied him.

Dr Malik rejected the news of death of an elderly woman at the center owing to stampede saying that the deceased died of heart attack before opening of the center.

Commissioner Multan Division urged upon beneficiaries to visit their allotted center to collect money instead of visiting other centers.

RPO, Wasim Seyal said that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner briefed about the incident and said that no mismanagement took place at the center.

He informed that arrangements have been made at 19 Ehsas Kafalut centers in the district through Punjab Technology board, assistance for biometric verification of beneficiaries.

The minister also visited different sections of the center and spoke to different beneficiaries in this regard.

He, however, expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

