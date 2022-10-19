Govt launched number of development projects for welfare of people: Langu

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday said that that the provincial government had started number of development projects in the entire province as per the requirements in order to provide basic facilities to people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday said that that the provincial government had started number of development projects in the entire province as per the requirements in order to provide basic facilities to people in the area.

He expressed these views while visiting Kalat and its other area. He inspected the newly constructed building at Government High school Kalat Princhina and visited to BHU Killi Princhina in Kot Langu and checked the attendance of the staff.

Speaking on this occasion, the Adviser said that provincial incumbent government had started development projects in the province and in addition, all relevant departments, institutions and local administrations should fulfill their respective responsibilities in a timely manner so that the public welfare projects would be completed according to the prescribed timelines on which practical progress could be ensured for the people.

He said that all the backward districts of the province, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, were having development projects on an equal basis to make them developed districts.

On the occasion of his visit to BHU, he said that action should be taken against all the absent officers of Kalat district and detailed consideration should be given to various matters related to the future plan of action to further improve the health system.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that matter related to the recruitment of doctors would be discussed to meet the shortage of doctors in the health centers of the areas as it was an important responsibility to provide quality treatment services to the people at their doorsteps.

While talking to the teachers in Kot Langu, he said that all available resources would be utilized to address the financial problems faced by the universities of the district on a long-term basis so that higher education and research could be promoted in educational institutions.