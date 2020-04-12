UrduPoint.com
Govt Launched Welfare Programmes For Public Murad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Govt launched welfare programmes for public Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said that the Federal government has launched welfare programmes to provide relief to the massses, besides helping them financially under its Ehsaas programme.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was to cope the coronavirus situation in the country,besides helping the poor and deprived masses by giving them 12,000 through its Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme.

The minister said the Sindh government was only making hue and cry for political point scoring.

