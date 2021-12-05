UrduPoint.com

Govt Launches 20 Electricity Projects In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The incumbent government has so far launched around 20 mega electricity projects in Balochistan at an estimated cost of Rs335 billion to meet energy needs of the province in an efficient manner.

"There are twenty (20) Mega Electricity projects completed/ongoing during the present government which include, one IPP Project, 15 projects by QESCO and 4 projects by NTDC," according to an official document available with APP.

A 1,320 megawatt imported coal-based power generation project at Hub, Balochistan has been completed during the tenure of the present Government through Private Power and Infrastructure board (PPIB).

The PPIB processed this project, under the framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project that was commissioned on August 17, 2019.

The sponsors of the project include Hub Power Company (Pvt.) Limited and China Power International Holding.

The total cost of 20 projects is approximately Rs.335, 012.6 million.

The 1,320 MW power generation project was executed by PPIB was developed in IPP (Independent Power Producer) mode under the Power Generation Policy 2015, with 100% private sector investment of $1,912 million (1$=Rs. 150=Rs. 286,800 million).

The total cost of 15 projects executed by Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) is Rs 27,700.6 million, while the cost of four projects executed by National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) is Rs 20,512 million, while the total amount incurred was Rs 15,621.1 million.

