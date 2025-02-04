Govt launches 6th Round of Mass Deworming Campaign to protect school-aged children

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The launch event for the 6th Round of the Mass Deworming Campaign, scheduled to take place from February 10 to 14, 2025, was successfully held on Tuesday at the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-7/4.

The event brought together esteemed government officials, health experts, and key stakeholders to mark the beginning of a nationwide effort to protect school-aged children from the harmful effects of intestinal worm infections.

Organized by the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MoFE&PT) in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination, the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, and IRD Pakistan's Pakistan Deworming Initiative (PDI), the campaign aims to improve child health and education outcomes across the country.

Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

In her address, she emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of children. “Healthy children are the foundation of a strong and prosperous nation,” she stated. “This deworming initiative is a vital step in ensuring that children across Pakistan can reach their full potential without the burden of parasitic infections.”

The event started with address of Senior Joint Secretary of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training . The Deputy Chief Health of the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives (MoPDSI) shared insights on sustaining deworming efforts in Pakistan, highlighting the significant impact of previous rounds and the need for continued commitment to the cause.

Key stakeholders also delivered remarks during the event. Dr. Narantuya Jadambaa, the WHO Representative, underscored the global importance of deworming, emphasizing its role in improving child nutrition and cognitive development.

The District Health Officer (DHO) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) provided an overview of the implementation of deworming activities at the district level, while the Parliamentary Secretary Ms Wajiha Qamar reiterated the government’s dedication to advancing public health initiatives.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the Principal of IMCG F-7/4, followed by a media interaction and refreshments. Attendees expressed optimism about the campaign’s potential to make a lasting impact on child health in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Deworming Initiative, now in its sixth round, continues to be a flagship program in the fight against neglected tropical diseases. By ensuring that children remain healthy and active, the initiative not only addresses immediate health concerns but also contributes to long-term educational and economic benefits for the nation.

As the campaign prepares to roll out across schools and communities next week, the government and its partners remain steadfast in their mission to create a healthier, brighter future for Pakistan’s children.