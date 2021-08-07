UrduPoint.com

Govt. Launches An Online Digital Directory Of Filming Locations

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 09:55 PM

Govt. launches an online digital directory of filming locations

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken the lead by producing and launching an online digital directory of filming locations throughout Pakistan in line with the Moving Picture Policy 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken the lead by producing and launching an online digital directory of filming locations throughout Pakistan in line with the Moving Picture Policy 2021.

The directory will facilitate the filmmakers within the country and abroad. It included film location-related information such as location coordinates nearby accommodation various accessibility options road, airports, train, and weather conditions.

The announcement of the launching of the online digital directory was made in an event arranged to launch the digitalization of the state media organizations; including the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan, and Digital Media Wing (DMW) at a ceremony held here at the Pakistan-China Friendship Center.

It was the historical steps of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to market the beauty of the country. The film's makers and producers across the world through mobile app and web-portal can access the beautiful film's locations in Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by President Dr. Arif Alvi, Begum Samina Alvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Senator Faisal Javed, parliamentarians, media persons, and officials of the Information Ministry and state media outlets.

