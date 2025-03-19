- Home
Govt Launches Comprehensive 'Hepatitis C' Campaign, Urges All Stakeholders To Promote Awareness: Prof Saeed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Renowned Transplant surgeon and member of the Prime Minister's Taskforce on Hepatitis Elimination, Prof. Saeed Akhtar,
Wednesday stressed the importance of public awareness regarding regular Hepatitis C screenings as the government launches a comprehensive campaign offering free medication, screening and testing facilities to all citizens, aligning with the PM's Hepatitis elimination program.
Saeed Akhtar in an exclusive interview with ptv news said that a pilot project for Hepatitis C elimination was successfully initiated in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and is now set to expand nationwide.
This nationwide campaign aims to provide free facilities for screening and treatment, making it a significant step towards eliminating Hepatitis C in Pakistan, he added.
The project's expansion is expected to have a substantial impact on public health, particularly in marginalized communities, he said.
Prof. Akhtar highlighted the alarming prevalence of Hepatitis C in Pakistan, estimating that around 1 crore (10 million) patients are affected by the disease.
To combat this significant health concern, the government is investing huge funds in the nationwide campaign, aiming to provide free facilities for screening and treatment, he mentioned.
This initiative is a significant step towards eliminating Hepatitis C in Pakistan, and the government's commitment to investing substantial resources demonstrates its dedication to addressing this critical public health issue, he added.
The widespread prevalence of Hepatitis C in Pakistan can be attributed to the lack of timely screening, according to Saeed Akhtar.
He emphasized that delayed diagnosis enables the disease to spread rapidly.
Saeed stressed the importance of collective efforts in promoting awareness about Hepatitis C.
He appealed to all stakeholders, including government institutions, healthcare professionals, media, and the general public, to join hands in spreading awareness about the disease, its prevention and treatment.
