Govt Launches Crackdown Against Dollar-smuggling, Hoarding

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The government has launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in Dollar smuggling, hoarding and organized crime cartels, causing loss to the national economy.

According to official sources, strict action was being taken after the identification of facilitators and patrons of government officials indulged in illegal economic activities.

They said complete lists of the elements involved in illegal economic activities were ready; and accordingly, an extensive crackdown was underway.

The sources said the main reason to initiate and enforce administrative measures against hoarders, black marketers and dollar smugglers was the constant devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar.

They said the government had ordered to take strict action against unauthorized money changers and other mafias operating in the country.

"Major policy reforms are underway. Commodity/currency trading will be changed." Whereas, the sources said surveillance systems were being upgraded at land, sea and airports, adding "Illegal movement of goods and Currency will not be allowed." Meanwhile, Caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Bugti said in a tweet that a countrywide crackdown on smugglers had been launched on directives of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), he said, on Tuesday night successfully foiled a sugar-smuggling bid to Afghanistan.

