Govt launches education, health related projects in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Wednesday recalled that incumbent Government has launched worth billions of rupee projects in the education and health sector.

Rs 5 billion was being spent on the construction of new colleges, polytechnic institutes, BRCs and other projects in the education sector this year, he said in a message issued by CM Secretariat adding that dozens of new hospitals and Primary health centers were being built in the province at a cost of billions of rupees.

Giving details about the ongoing projects, Jam Kamal said that A 25-bed hospital in Taftan, Chaghi district, a 20-bed hospital in Turbat and a cardiac center in Khuzdar district were being set up.

A modern 20-bed hospital would be set up in Naseerabad, a gastroenterologist institute would be set up in Quetta and a 25-bed modern hospital would be set up in Washuk district.

Efforts were afoot to establish a modern hospital in Zhob and Naseerabad whereas expansion of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ziarat district, expansion of Fatima Jinnah Hospital was also under completion process, Jam Kamal noted.

About boosting education system in the province, CM recalled that Boarding school for girls was constructed in the Loralai district.Digital libraries were being set up in 15 districts of Balochistan,he went on to say.

"Establishment of BRC at Panjgur, Qila Abdullah was also included in the plans, CM maintained.

